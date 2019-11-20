Microsoft for Startups and NVIDIA Inception join forces to accelerate AI startups

Startups, especially in the AI space, have a multitude of unique, daily challenges, from selecting the right technology systems to improving their algorithms to building a robust sales pipeline.

That’s why today at Slush we announced that we are teaming with NVIDIA to give cutting-edge startups developing AI technologies fewer things to worry about by providing them preferred access to the Microsoft for Startups and NVIDIA Inception programs. Now, eligible startups active in our respective programs can receive preferred access and reciprocal benefits, including free or discounted technology, go-to-market support and access to technical experts.

Eligible NVIDIA Inception AI startups can access Microsoft for Startups’ premium offer, providing:

· Free access to Microsoft technologies, including up to $120k of free Azure cloud.

· Dedicated go-to-market resources to help startups sell alongside our global sales teams and partner channel.

Eligible Microsoft for Startups AI members can access NVIDIA Inception benefits including:

· Free credits for NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute online courses, such as the Fundamentals of Deep Learning for Computer Vision, Accelerating Data Science, and Image Classification.

· Access to go-to-market NVIDIA Inception Connect events and marketing support.

· Unlimited access to DevTalk—a forum built for technical inquiries and community engagement.

· Guidance on which GPU applications and hardware are best suited for your needs.

· Discounts on NVIDIA DGX systems, NVIDIA GPU accelerators, NVIDIA Quadro pro graphics, and NVIDIA TITAN GPUs for deep learning.

This partnership will allow us to accelerate AI startups with NVIDIA’s deep technical expertise and market-leading GPU technology on Microsoft Azure, combined with both companies’ ability to connect startups with customers.

Launched in February 2018, Microsoft for Startups is a comprehensive global program designed to support startups as they build and scale their companies. Since we launched, companies active with Microsoft for Startups are on track to drive $1B in pipeline opportunity by the end of 2020. To find out more about the Microsoft for Startups and to apply for the program, click here.

NVIDIA Inception is a virtual accelerator program that supports startups harnessing GPUs for AI and data science applications during critical stages of product development, prototyping and deployment. Since its launch in 2016, the program has expanded to over 5,000 companies. To find out more about NVIDIA Inception, click here.